A 68-year-old man has died after being involved in a head-on road traffic collision on the road between the Limassol district villages of Avdimou and Anogyra, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, with the man, named as Nikos Paris, colliding with a vehicle being driven by a 57-year-old man.

Limassol traffic police director Marios Charalambous said Paris “died instantly”, and that the 57-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

Additionally, he said the fire brigade had been called to free Paris from the car.

He also said Paris had not been wearing a seatbelt, and that the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.