An iconic New York City landmark will become an epicenter of soccer celebration next year as Rockefeller Center hosts Manhattan’s flagship World Cup fan village, organisers said on Thursday.

The popular tourist site, best known for its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, will be transformed into “the ultimate watch party for fans,” with live broadcasts and fan experiences, the New York/New Jersey Host Committee said.

The fan village is set to run in conjunction with partner and broadcaster Telemundo from July 4-19.

“Our fan experience locations are more than venues,” said NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry. “They’re iconic backdrops seen in countless films, TV shows, and global moments.

“And now they’ll be transformed into the center of the New York/New Jersey World Cup experience.”

NYNJ is set to host eight matches – including the final – at MetLife Stadium, with daily fan festivals planned across the country’s biggest metropolitan region and sports market.

More than one million tickets for the 2026 World Cup were sold through Visa presale, as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to co-host the largest-ever edition of the tournament with 48 nations and 104 matches across 16 cities.

The fan festivals expected across host cities could serve to open the tournament up to more soccer fanatics as ticket prices climb into the thousands of dollars for later stages and the final.

“The fan village allows everyone to take part in this historic moment,” said Claudia Chagui, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Creative at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.