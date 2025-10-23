Can you believe October’s last weekend is already here? It has been a packed month events-wise and its final days are no different so if you are looking for fun things to do we have you covered.

The local art scene welcomes two new exhibitions this week. In Nicosia, painter Lara Sophie Benjamin presents a new body of artworks titled Trace Memories, painting the invisible layers of a space – the sensations, feelings, memories a place holds. Hosted at Apocalypse Gallery until November 8, the artist displays small and large-scale oil paintings on canvas, inviting viewers to trace their memories.

In Limassol, Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery presents the photography exhibition La Street c’est Chic by Christina Drakos that runs from Friday to November 15. Capturing moments from her travels, the artist depicts street, travel and people images along with a different kind of photo book.

In Larnaca, two performances stand out this week as part of the Larnaca Biennale 2025 programme. This Friday, a non-verbal mask and mime performance from Montreal, Canada will be presented at the Medieval Castle. The Sighlence of Sky touches on family bonds and experiences as the characters navigate disability and neurodiversity.

Also part of the Biennale’s agenda this week is the performance-walk Traces of Stass, dedicated to the great Cypriot artist Stass Paraskos. Artists Emilios Koutsoftides and Simon Pruciak go on a tour of Paraskos’ old footsteps in Anaphotia village. Along the way, they meet individuals and landscapes that influenced his work and life and broadcast a video interview with the late artist. The walk will be transmitted live to audiences in Larnaca, at the Youth Makerspace at 3pm to be able to follow the experience in real-time.

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra shares the stage with globally revered Cypriot pianist Martino Tirimo and the celebrated conductor Panayiotis Papadopoulos. Their Premiere 2 concert on Friday night at Larnaca’s Municipal Theatre will feature masterpieces by Mozart, Konstantinas and Brahms.

In Nicosia, this weekend is all about performances. The feminist texts of playwright Susan Glaspell will take centre stage at the Flea Theatre as a local group presents two one-act plays. The performances, in English, will be the first time the texts are presented in Cyprus, shining the light on women writers. The plays Trifles and The People will be presented on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

On Saturday night, the Nicosia International Festival 2025 presents the pioneering Bodyterranean company by Simone Mongelli in collaboration with Giannis Haroulis. The Bodies and Stories performance is a music, song, body percussion and movement experience that is set to captivate audiences at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. Performed without instruments, the show uses simply the human body and the voice to create.

A huge number of performances by over 90 local and international artists make up this year’s Pame Kaimakli Festival that returns for its 11th edition this Saturday and Sunday. Taking over the streets and neighbourhoods of old Kaimakli, the festival will activate unexpected urban sites — houses, shops, terraces, rooftops and even parts of the buffer zone.

Those in Limassol can experience a different kind of festival travelling to the Marina from afar. A museum-boat is where the Art Explora Festival is hosted and it will dock in Limassol this Saturday. Onboard activities, installations and experiences will be offered for free while in the city, events, concerts, photography exhibitions and guided walks will entertain visitors until November 4.

Finally, Halloween events will entertain all ages in Nicosia and Avgorou. The CVAR-Severis Foundation presents the Royal Halloween workshop on Saturday at 11am for children while the CyHerbia Halloween Family Festival is on throughout the weekend with all sorts of spooky, crafty and magical games and activities to bid October farewell.

Painting exhibition by Lara Sophie Benjamin. October 22-November 8. Apocalypse Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 11am-1pm, 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-300150. www.larasophiebenjamin.com, www.apocalypse-gallery.com.cy

Photographic project and exhibition by award-winning photographer Christina Drakos. October 24-November 15. Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Wednesday-Friday: 3.30pm-6.30pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. https://lumiereartgallery.com/. Tel: 25-344141

Non-verbal mask and mime performance conceived by Anana Rydvald and produced by Infinité Théâtre from Montreal, Canada. Presented by Once In a Blue Moon. Part of Larnaca Biennale 2025. October 24. Medieval Castle, Larnaca. 8.30pm. €20. www.itsonceinabluemoon.com, www.biennalelarnaca.com/the-sighlence-of-sky. Tel: 99-634655

Performance-walk pays tribute to Stass Paraskos. Led by artists Emilios Koutsoftides and Simon Pruciak. October 25, November 1. Broadcast live at Youth Makerspace Larnaca. 3pm. Free. https://biennalelarnaca.com/series/tracing-stass/

Conductor Panayiotis Papadopoulos and pianist Martino Tirimo perform in this Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Featuring works by Mozart, Čiurlionis and Brahms. October 23. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. October 24. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. https://cyso.interticket.com/. Tel: 22-463144

Two one-act plays by Susan Glaspell. A staged reading produced by |(w)in the margins|. October 24, 25, 27. Flea Theatre, Nicosia. In English, with subtitles in Greek. €15. Tel: 97-638710

Body percussion and song performance by Simone Mongelli’s company Bodyterranean and Greek musician Giannis Haroulis. Part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025. October 25. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. https://www.more.com/cy-el/tickets/theater/festival/nicosia-international-festival-2025/. Tel: 22-797979

Neighbourhood festival with performances, workshops, urban installations and more. October 25-26. Kaimakli, Nicosia. Full agenda at https://pame-kaimakli.org/

Travelling festival reaches Cyprus. Museum and art activities on the boat and citywide events. October 25-November 4. Limassol. https://www.artexplora.org/festival

Halloween themed creative morning for children with theatre, storytelling, riddles and face painting. October 25. CVAR-Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. In Greek. €10. Registrations needed. Tel: 22-300990

Two-day festival with Halloween games, activities and corners for the whole family. October 25-26. CyHerbia Botanical Park, Avgorou. 9.30am-6pm. Tickets at https://www.cyherbia.com/our-events/annual-events/halloween-festival/