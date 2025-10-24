The Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation (CAPO) is participating with three officers in the ArcGIS Greece–Cyprus 2025 User Meeting, which focuses on the latest developments in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology and the innovative ways these tools are transforming data analysis and land management.

According to a press release, the meeting, organised by Marathon Data Systems, opened on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in Athens, bringing together GIS experts and professionals from Greece and Cyprus.

CAPO is presenting the topic “CAPO – land parcel identification system and use of ESRI applications,” emphasising its experience in applying ESRI’s advanced GIS tools to strengthen its operational efficiency and ensure accurate monitoring of agricultural land data.

Since September 2022, the geographic section of the land information system (LIS) has undergone a significant upgrade, now operating on ArcGIS Pro, the most advanced Geographic Information Systems technology developed by ESRI.

The American company, which in 1999 had developed the Department’s first computerised geographic system based on ARCINFO software, continues to lead innovation in the field.

ArcGIS Pro is ESRI’s latest professional desktop GIS application, designed to empower users to explore, visualise and analyse spatial data in both 2D maps and 3D scenes.

It provides seamless access to apps, maps and datasets tailored to specific workflows around the world, as well as field tools that enhance productivity and precision.

Users can also share their work through the ArcGIS Online or ArcGIS Enterprise portals, ensuring better collaboration and integration across teams.

Within ArcGIS Pro, related tasks, including maps, scenes, layouts, data, tables, tools and resource connections, are organised into a single Project, stored by default in its own system folder with the .aprx file extension. Each project also contains its own geodatabase (.gdb) and toolbox (.tbx), ensuring efficient data management and workflow organisation.

Projects can be created from one of the four standard system templates or from a custom template, such as the one developed specifically for the Department of Lands and Surveys.

Users can easily open saved projects from the home page, access recently used files, or pin key projects for immediate availability.

The new system of the Department of Lands and Surveys, launched in September 2022, replaced the previous ARCINFO/DIMS Application, which ceased operations in August 2022.

Since then, all survey work of the Survey Branch has been processed through the new system, marking a major milestone in the modernisation of geospatial data management.

CAPO noted that it places particular emphasis on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in geographic information systems (GeoAI), describing it as a promising field that can further optimise existing control systems and procedures already implemented across the organisation.