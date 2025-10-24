An independent comparative analysis by IMR/University of Nicosia, published in Cyprus Mail (26/9/2025) and SigmaLive (29/9/2025), confirms that the BuySell real-estate platform consistently holds the largest share of active listings for sale in Cyprus, ranging between 70% and 80% across all districts. In simple terms: if you don’t use BuySell, you miss 3 out of 4 properties.

What the independent study showed

Market leadership: BuySell holds 70%–80% of active sale listings (Bazaraki maintains 20%–30% ).

BuySell holds of active sale listings (Bazaraki maintains ). By category: >80% in Commercial , nearly 80% in Land/Plots . In Houses & Apartments , BuySell leads with ~74% .

in , nearly in . In , BuySell leads with . By district: Limassol (~ 40,000 ) and Nicosia (~ 20,000 ) are the largest markets, with a BuySell majority. In Famagusta (~ 5,500 ), BuySell reaches ~70% .

(~ ) and (~ ) are the largest markets, with a BuySell majority. In (~ ), BuySell reaches . Market scale: More than 130,000 active listings per day during the measurement period.

The independent measurement by IMR/University of Nicosia confirms the day-to-day experience of users and professionals: on BuySell you see the full picture of the market. Practically speaking, if you don’t use BuySell for your property search, you miss 3 out of 4 available properties.

Why it matters

For buyers: A complete view of the market means fewer missed opportunities and better decisions .

A complete view of the market means and . For sellers & real-estate agents: The largest inventory and audience on BuySell means maximum visibility and more, higher-quality leads.

“Parathyraki”: the message that became the norm

The recent “Parathyraki” campaign distills the study’s obvious conclusion: on general classifieds platforms and social media you look through a “small window”, you only see one in four homes and miss the other three. Οn BuySell you see everything. The tagline “Now you know… Miss 3 out of 4 or see it all?” accurately reflects the new reality in Cyprus’ real-estate market.

Methodology (summary as published)

Scope: Active for-sale listings only

Active listings only Sources: BuySell , Bazaraki , Facebook Marketplace

, , Coverage: All five districts and the categories Apartments, Houses, Land/Plots, Commercial

All and the categories Data collection period: 15–19 September 2025 , using the five-day average for comparisons

, using the for comparisons Publications: Cyprus Mail (26/9/2025) and SigmaLive (29/9/2025)

About BuySell

BuySell is Cyprus’ leading real-estate platform, bringing together the largest inventory of listings and offering advanced search and promotion tools for buyers, sellers, and professionals.

