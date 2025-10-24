Extensive damages were caused to the car of a 50-year-old Larnaca man when it was set fire to outside his house.

Examinations at the scene discovered a flammable substance, while the fire itself was burning in two different places – both pointing to it being arson.

The fire, in the man’s double-cabin vehicle broke out at 2.10am on Friday. It was parked in an open field opposite the man’s home.

Officers from the CID and the fire service managed to put out the blaze.

Various items of evidence were taken from the scene.

No person was injured or other items damaged in the fire.

Police said the car’s owners did not report any differences.

The value of the vehicle was estimated at €3,500, which is covered by insurance.