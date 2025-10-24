The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced on Friday that it imposed administrative fines on two companies, WRDNB Ltd and Lydya Financial Ltd, for failing to submit a required regulatory form for the year 2024 within the established deadline.

The regulator stated that at its meeting held on September 8, 2025, it decided to impose a total administrative fine of €1,300 on the company WRDNB Ltd for non-compliance with article 56(4) of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Law.

This decision was made “since it did not successfully submit the RBSF-CIF Form to CySEC for the year 2024, within the set deadline, as required by Circular C706 of CySEC”, the commission said.

Similarly, the CySEC board also decided at the same meeting to impose a total administrative fine of €850 on the company Lydya Financial Ltd.

This fine was also for non-compliance with article 56(4) of the CySEC Law, as the company “did not successfully submit the RBSF-CIF Form to CySEC for the year 2024, within the set deadline, as required by Circular C706 of CySEC,” the commission reported.

The fines, totalling €2,150, relate to the failure to submit the mandatory RBSF-CIF Form for the year 2024 by both companies.