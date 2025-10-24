Bring a taste of France to the table

Chicken Provençal

For the chicken

500g boneless chicken thigh

25ml olive oil

1 clove of garlic (finely chopped)

1 small onion (finely chopped)

1 red pepper (cut in strips)

1 green pepper (cut in strips)

400g tinned tomatoes

100ml dry white wine

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon rosemary

1 bay leaf

100g pitted Kalamata olives

Salt, pepper

For the mashed potatoes

125g mashed potato sachet

750g fresh milk

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon(s) pepper

1 teaspoon turmeric

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and sauté the chicken until golden brown on all sides. Remove to a plate.

In the same pan, sauté the onion, garlic and peppers until soft.

Add the tomato paste, canned tomatoes, herbs and wine. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Return the chicken, lower the heat and simmer covered for about 25 minutes.

At the end add the olives, season with salt and pepper and let the sauce set. Serve with mashed potatoes.

To make the mashed potatoes, boil 750g milk along with salt, pepper, turmeric and butter.

After it boils, add the contents of the sachet and stir for a few seconds until the mixture thickens.

Remove the pot from the heat and let the potato cool.

Confit Byaldi

1 medium eggplant, cut into very thin slices (~2 mm)

1 medium dry onion, cut into very thin slices (~2 mm)

1 medium zucchini, cut into very thin slices (~2 mm)

2 ripe red tomatoes, medium size, cut into very thin slices (~2 mm)

Olive Oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

For the tomato sauce

400g tomato sauce with basil

100ml white wine

For the glaze

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

To serve

Fresh thyme

Garlic baguette

Preheat the oven to 150C.

In a round baking dish about 20-22 cm in diameter, spread the tomato sauce on the bottom along with the wine.

Lay the vegetables in a circle, alternating eggplant, zucchini, onion and tomato, so that a ‘fan’ type pattern is formed.

Brush the vegetables with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and cover with parchment paper and aluminum foil.

Bake for about 90 minutes, until the vegetables are soft and shiny, without drying out.

Prepare the glazing: mix olive oil, apple cider vinegar and honey and brush the surface of the vegetables as soon as they come out of the oven.

Garnish with fresh thyme and serve with baguette smeared with garlic.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/