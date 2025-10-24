English second-tier side Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration amid mounting financial issues at one of the oldest surviving football clubs, a court filing on Friday showed.

The English Football League (EFL) had previously charged the Championship club in June with multiple breaches of regulations after they failed to pay players’ wages on time.

The club had already been placed under registration embargoes in the last two seasons having received a six-point deduction during the 2020-21 campaign for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Having finished 12th last season, Wednesday find themselves rock bottom of the standings this season with six points and just one win in 11 games.

With Wednesday entering administration, the team will automatically be docked 12 points to plunge the club deeper into the relegation mire. The same punishment was applied to Derby County in 2021 and resulted in their relegation.

Reuters has contacted the club for comment.

OWNER CHANSIRI CHARGED WITH EFL BREACHES

The EFL in June also charged the team’s owner, Dejphon Chansiri, with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations despite his commitment to fund their cash requirements.

Thai businessman Chansiri, who took over Wednesday in 2015, acknowledged the charges at the time and apologised to everyone connected with the club.

David Kogan, the new chair of the Independent Football Regulator, had said earlier this month that club owners deemed unsuitable could be forced to sell their teams as a last resort.

In June, Chansiri said he was willing to sell the club. At the end of the month, British media reported the players and staff had again not been paid on time.

The following month, senior players like Josh Windass and Michael Smith left by mutual consent, as did German manager Danny Roehl, who was later hired by Scottish side Rangers.

Prior to the start of the new season in August, the EFL said Chansiri must either continue funding the club to meet its obligations or proceed with selling it to a financially capable buyer at fair market value.

The EFL’s Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) was also working closely with the club to manage cash flow and explore ways to ensure fixtures can be fulfilled, including reviewing the playing squad within existing financial restrictions.

Wednesday fans also boycotted their home loss against Middlesbrough earlier this week to protest against the club’s ownership. They next host Oxford United on Saturday.