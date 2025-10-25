Visual Voices, Generation for Change, L’atelier des artistes en exil from France, and Savino Rock Bar host a musical event on October 29 with Ibrahim Kamara and Pilot Jones. Rhythms from West Africa, Cypriot tunes and powerful spoken word will bring out creativity and collaboration that goes beyond borders.

The upcoming event is part of the RELATE artist residency programme curated by Cypriot musician and producer Lefteris Moumtzis. It celebrates the artistic growth of the featured artists in a night that traverses continents and genres.

The night will kick off with the heart-beating rhythms of West Africa. The Mande Morry Drummers, led by Kamara, will take the Savino Live stage alongside Demba Kouyateh on clapping drum and Kuku dancer Amina D. In a collaborative performance, the ensemble will perform a set dedicated to the Mandinka culture.

Continuing the evening, local musicians will join Kamara’s ensemble to engage in an immersive dialogue between African polyrhythms and the freedom of jazz improvisation. The finale will add one more art to the event as Pilot Jones (Bolarinwa Johnson) presents spoken word.

Inspired by Fela Kuti, Stevie Wonder and the poetics of Kendrick Lamar, he will perform with the full ensemble of African percussionists and a jazz group, creating a layered soundscape that amplifies his storytelling.

The performance is coordinated by Moumtzis on bass, featuring a band of accomplished musicians including Henry Walton on guitar, Thomas Lumley on saxophone and Nama Dama on vocals, recorders and percussion.

An Evening of Rhythms, Roots and Musical Dialogue

Drumming performances from West Africa, local jazz music and spoken word. October 29. Savino​​ Rock Bar, Larnaca. Doors open 9pm, show at 10pm