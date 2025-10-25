Shelter material sent from Cyprus via the Amalthea plan, Cyprus‘ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, has arrived following cooperation with NGOs on the ground, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“Distribution to families is underway while more humanitarian aid is on the way. We will continue our efforts to support civilians on the ground,” the MFA posted on X.

The material was sent in close coordination with The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and global disaster relief nonprofit organisation All Hands Hearts.