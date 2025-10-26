A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Limassol after police found a machete-type knife in his car and discovered he was wanted in connection with a serious assault case.

The arrest took place on Saturday, when officers stopped the man’s car on Ayios Andreas street for inspection, after he was allegedly involved in traffic violations. During a search of the vehicle, police found a 47-centimetre machete-type knife, which was seized as evidence.

Further checks revealed that an arrest warrant was pending for the 22-year-old to assist investigations into a case of conspiracy to commit a felony and assault causing grievous bodily harm. The offences were allegedly committed on June 4 in Limassol.

Police investigations are ongoing, and a 31-year-old man is still wanted in connection with the same case.

The 22-year-old suspect has been remanded in custody as the Limassol criminal investigation department (CID) continues its inquiries.