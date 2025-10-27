The Retail Village at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, invites guests and locals to experience luxury shopping by the sea. Just steps away from Nammos Limassol, the Retail Village brings together some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses in a setting right next to the sea.

And the best part? For the first time, both The Retail Village and Nammos Limassol will remain open all year round, bringing the Mediterranean’s signature lifestyle to every season.

Next door, Nammos Limassol keeps the energy alive, from long lunches with music and signature parties to golden-hour cocktails that turn into evenings you never want to end.

This festive season, Dior, Loro Piana and Bottega Veneta welcome guests to discover their latest collections, with each boutique offering a world of craftsmanship and style. Enjoy the holiday atmosphere, beautifully decorated windows and a unique shopping experience by the sea.

Working hours: Monday – Sunday: 10am–9pm

Instagram: theretailvillage

Dior

Dior is pleased to welcome you for third year in a row at its prestigious boutique at The Retail Village at Nammos Limassol. This elegant space embodies the timeless sophistication and innovative spirit of the House of Dior, offering an immersive experience into the world of French luxury. Clients are invited to discover the latest women’s and men’s collections, showcasing the exquisite ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, and footwear that define Dior’s iconic style.

The boutique features a curated selection of exceptional pieces, including coveted exotic leather handbags that exemplify Dior’s commitment to craftsmanship and exceptional materials. Whether seeking a statement piece or a timeless addition to their wardrobe, visitors will find themselves captivated by the artistry and elegance that permeate every facet of the Dior experience in this exceptional location.

Loro Piana

Loro Piana’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection channels a deep artistic sensibility and a relentless pursuit of perfection. Inspired by vast, untamed landscapes, it reflects the Maison’s philosophy of blending nature and life through clothing. Each collection is a journey rooted in Loro Piana’s heritage.

At the crossroads of art, architecture, and style, the season celebrates refined craftsmanship — a mastery shaped by time, dedication and savoir-faire. This guiding thread runs through every creation, expressing a life of understated luxury.

Painterly influences inform clean silhouettes and fluid draping. Soft tailoring and rich wool-cashmere blends create a wardrobe of effortless elegance, balancing quiet sophistication with everyday comfort.

The Holiday 2025 Collection is available in Limassol as of October 23rd. Designed for both everyday moments and festive gatherings, it features daytime pieces with relaxed elegance, alongside an exceptional selection of eveningwear that balances understated refinement with a sense of warm celebration.