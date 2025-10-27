Cyprus launched the International Maritime Tourism Festival 2025 this weekend at Ayia Napa Marina, with President Nikos Christodoulides pledging to make the island a leading maritime tourism hub in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.

“Our vision is for Cyprus to become a leading maritime tourism hub in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East,” the President said during the opening ceremony.

He noted the sea’s strategic importance for the Cypriot economy and reaffirmed the government’s determination to promote innovation, investment and international partnerships in the blue sector.

Co-organised by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, Ayia Napa Marina, and Boat Advisors, the festival officially launched a multi-day programme celebrating shipping, maritime tourism and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the event, Deputy Ministry of Shipping Director General Stelios Chimonas met with the Greek Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Stefanos Ghikas, to review the two countries’ joint priorities.

Discussions focused on marine pollution prevention, digital transformation, decarbonisation, and the priorities of Cyprus’ upcoming EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2026.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation, aiming for tangible benefits for Cypriot, Greek and wider European shipping.

Ghikas said the relations between Greece and Cyprus “are of a strategic nature in the sectors of shipping, cruising and maritime tourism,” founded on their cultural affinity, geographical proximity and shared European path.

“This initiative, through exhibitions, discussions and the exchange of knowledge and experiences, highlights the importance of the sea as a common space of development, culture and cooperation,” he said.

Maritime tourism, he added, “is one of the most dynamic forms of alternative tourism, with a significant economic footprint and strong growth prospects.”

“Its sustainability presupposes the connection of innovation with tradition and development with respect for the environment,” Ghikas said, adding that “as a Ministry, we support every effort that strengthens the interconnection, safety and sustainability of maritime activities.”

The goal, he noted, is “a tourism model that benefits local communities and promotes the cooperation of our peoples,” expressing confidence that the festival “will contribute to the promotion of maritime tourism with vision, extroversion and cooperation.”

For his part, Ayia Napa Marina Director Costas Fytiris said the presence of President Christodoulides “marks the beginning of an institution that aspires to become a point of reference for maritime tourism, maritime innovation and sustainable blue development in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

He noted that the Famagusta district has long faced challenges linked to seasonality and limited economic diversity, driving many young people to urban centres or abroad.

“Summer tourism, although the driving force of prosperity, is not sufficient on its own. Our society, and especially the youth, needs new opportunities, new horizons of action and employment,” he said.

In this context, Fytiris described both the Ayia Napa Marina and the new Paralimni Marina as modern meeting points of culture, technology and human creativity.

“They are not just infrastructure projects but symbols of collective vision and collaboration,” he said, adding that the festival “is a celebration that aspires to become a springboard for the creation of a dynamic network of cooperation in marine tourism, blue research and innovation, as well as cultural and historical maritime heritage.”

Emphasising Famagusta’s geographic position, he said the district’s two marinas are the closest official entry points to Cyprus from the Middle East, offering strategic advantages for attracting superyachts, cruise ships and investors.

Fytiris also referred to the humanitarian role of Ayia Napa Marina, which “in recent crises in Gaza, Lebanon and Israel, functioned as a safe harbour for the provision of humanitarian aid and the repatriation of foreign nationals, children and women, regardless of nationality.”

“The presence of the President gives prestige to our effort and demonstrates his personal interest in supporting the joint vision of the Famagusta community, to harness the blue wealth that surrounds us for the benefit of all of Cyprus,” Fytiris said.

He added that the festival “also reflects Cyprus’ role as a stable maritime hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, supported by its services, infrastructure and strategic location.”

Fytiris concluded that “investment in Blue Growth must be a strategic priority, encompassing commercial shipping, pleasure craft, cruising, maritime innovation and education.”

Organised for the first time in Cyprus, the festival hosts representatives from the shipping and tourism sectors, academia and emerging blue-economy enterprises from both Cyprus and abroad.