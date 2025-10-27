Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced that it repurchased a total of 7,800 of its own shares at a price of 1.64 cents per share.

According to a filing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the repurchase was carried out through Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) and executed on October 24.

Moreover, the latest share buyback was authorised at the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025, as was the case with previous purchases of the company’s own shares.

In addition, the purchase was executed in several tranches. The first tranche involved 4,145 shares, the second 388 shares, the third 388 shares, the fourth 79 shares, and the fifth one 2,800 shares. All tranches were carried out at the uniform price of 1.64 cents.

Demetra Holdings confirmed that the transaction complies with the regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company reiterated that the buyback was conducted pursuant to the specific authorisation granted by shareholders during the June meeting, as mentioned above.

This latest share repurchase forms part of an ongoing buyback programme.

Demetra Holdings earlier this month completed a buyback of 6,370 shares on October 20 at 1.64 cents each.

Meanwhile, on October 16 the company bought back 7,300 shares at an average price of €1.66 each.

And on October 14 it completed a purchase of 4,907 shares at a weighted average price of 1.662 cents per share.

These successive repurchases underline Demetra’s commitment to its authorised buyback programme and efforts to strengthen shareholder value.