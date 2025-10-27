A grand celebration of Indian culture is approaching as Saskriti Cyprus organises the Diwali 2025 – Bollywood Night. Filling Dali amphitheatre with music, colour and flavours, the richness of India will come to life on November 1. Get ready for energising Bollywood performances, an Indian food village, fireworks and lots of culture.

Diwali, or Deepavali, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, say organisers, “a five-day celebration that transcends regions, religions and languages. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Homes across India come alive with the glow of diyas (lamps), bursts of fireworks and the warmth of family gatherings. It’s a time to renew bonds, share sweets, wear new clothes and spread joy. Beyond its traditions, Diwali represents optimism — a collective reminder that no matter how dark the night, light always returns.”

The Diwali celebration in Cyprus aims to capture this essence and bring a taste of the tradition to the island and bring together people from all communities to experience India’s most joyful festival. In a vibrant, family-friendly setting, a series of performances will entertain guests. Dance acts by a professional troupe from Greece, traditional performances capturing the depth and diversity of Indian heritage and a fireworks display will unfold throughout the evening.

Of course, it could not be an Indian celebration without food. A feast of authentic street food, regional delicacies and sweets will be prepared, next to a Diwali photo corner with colorfoul backdrops, props and lights, inviting guests to capture memories and share the festive joy.

November 1. Dali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 6pm-9pm. https://www.sanskriticyprus.com/events/diwali2025/