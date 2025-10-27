Witness testimonies are being collected as police investigate a case of alleged unprovoked beating by a group of minors against a 14-year-old boy and his father, which took place at an Aglandjia gymnasium on Saturday, police said on Monday.

“The incident was an unprovoked attack by older students who do not attend that school and should not have been there at that time,” Aglandjia deputy mayor Andreas Constantinou said.

The incident took place at around 9.20pm on Saturday during a school event, when a 14-year-old Greek Cypriot student was attacked by a group of five to six other youths.

The 14-year-old immediately called his 45-year-old father to the school, who after arriving, found the alleged attacker at the scene with his own father and other minors.

Police said a fight broke out between them and the authorities were called to the school by the deputy mayor.

The 45-year-old father and the 14-year-old student were taken to hospital, where it was determined that the student had suffered a broken nose, while his father had abrasions and bruises on various parts of his body.

Both the other minor and his father in addition to other minors also visited the hospital.

An alternate account given to the police by individuals related to the 14-year-old was that his father was already on the school premises at the time of the beating and was not called afterward.

“The intervention of the police was lifesaving, after pointing out that these such incidents frequently involve this particular tribe,” Constantinou said.

President of the Aglandjia gymnasium parents’ association Andreas Pierides requested additional measures to enhance security on school grounds.

“There is one guard but two more will be joining him, while at some point we must decide to install security camera system in the school’s exterior,” he said.

On Monday morning, another group of students attempted to break into the gymnasium to attack its students but were prevented by the police patrolling in the area.

One of the students was arrested as he was known to the authorities.

“There are two or three groups in the area that are outside the school every afternoon and harass children,” Pierides said.