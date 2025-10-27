The Supreme Constitutional Court on Monday technically reinstated Kisa, the organisation rallying against racism and discrimination, ruling that a decision five years ago by the court of first instance to scrap the NGO from the register had not been justified.

Following the ruling, Kisa will be demanding its immediate implementation with the re-registration of the organisation in the register of associations.

Kisa, which was founded in 1998, welcomed the decision, saying that it was “a significant victory against the attacks the government is promoting to limit human rights, such as recent legislation to restrict the right to gather peacefully and protest”.

The organisation said the law should be “radically amended” through a public debate.

The Supreme Constitutional Court said that restrictions could be imposed on organisations under certain conditions, however in the case of Kisa the organisation had been removed from the register before it had been given the chance to appeal, as stipulated by law.