Mediterranean Hospitality Venture is a game-changing group, specialising in premium real estate and luxury hospitality projects that come to reshape the skyline of Cyprus’ main cities

MHV – Mediterranean Hospitality Venture is a fast-growing and dynamic group set to change the game regarding the high-end real estate and luxury hospitality industry in Cyprus. With a strong vision of redefining the very meaning of luxury lifestyle in our country, the owning group of some of Cyprus’ and Greece’s most significant real estate and hospitality projects is steadily paving the way for a future based on innovation, sustainability, comfort and high-quality living.

Reshaping the skyline of Cyprus’ main cities is not an easy task, especially when being in charge of the country’s most prestigious existing and future projects. MHV stands out in the demanding and competitive real estate and luxury hospitality industry by selecting to go ahead with developments that come to make an actual difference in the professional and everyday life of the people living in or visiting our country. The Cyprus-based group is the owner and manager of emblematic real estate projects in Limassol and Nicosia, with the only building options constructed next to five-star hotels offering a lifestyle full of privileges and premium experiences.

Parklane Limassol

MHV owns the multi-awarded Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, in which the Nammos and La Petite Maison (LPM) restaurants are hosted, the only venues of these world-famous restaurant brands in Cyprus, and the highly anticipated The Landmark Nicosia, the first hotel in the country to partner with the prestigious Autograph Collection Hotels. Both properties form part of the global Marriott International portfolio and play a significant part in elevating the overall luxury hospitality scene of our country, attracting a growing number of high-end leisure and business travellers from around the world.

Parklane, Limassol

However, the undertaking of The Landmark Nicosia is the main turning point for MHV’s offering to the people of Cyprus, as this amazing arrival promises to provide Nicosia with a new landmark, while paying tribute to its emblematic building’s strong legacy. After a multi-million transformation, the iconic hotel will, once again, become the ultimate meeting point for authentic experiences, addressing the contemporary luxury world-traveller and the local community alike.

Interior Detail

MHV’s vision is not limited to the luxury hospitality section alone, as the group has formed a new reality regarding the high-end real estate sector in Limassol and Nicosia alike. Through its exclusive projects, the group is offering a new way to “Live. Work. Enjoy” in Cyprus by building its towers adjacent to its five-star hotels.

MHV owns the Park Tower, an upscale residential building with luxurious apartments, built within the premises of Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, enjoying all the perks of living just next to a luxurious resort and its top-notch facilities.

Furthermore, the group will soon deliver one of Cyprus’ most aspiring real estate developments. The Landmark Towers, consisting of The Landmark Residences and The Landmark Offices, built just a breath away from the upcoming The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel, set to open within the next few months, is scheduled to complete the puzzle of an elevated holistic lifestyle in our capital.

The Landmark Residences, is a 17-story building consisting of 54 residences of one, two and three bedrooms, including three Sky Villas with private pools, 24hr security and concierge services, and The Landmark Offices, is a Gold-LEED-certified-standards, 16-story building with state-of-the-art office facilities.

Both buildings offer breathtaking views of the city and its outskirts, feature two floors of underground parking, and are set within the idyllic surroundings of a newly regenerated 10.000 sq.m. green park. The towers provide tenants with contemporary facilities within their own premises, enhanced by the exceptional amenities of the neighbouring The Landmark Nicosia, Autograph Collection Hotel, including world-class restaurants and bars, among which the first Sumosan Contemporary Japanese Restaurant of Cyprus, lifestyle swimming pools, high-end boutiques, exceptional wellness & spa experiences and much more.

Apart from Cyprus, MHV is well established in Greece as well.

Specifically, the group owns one of the country’s most sought-after five-star hotels in the prime area of Porto Heli, the celebrated Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, with its futuristic design, top-tier accommodation options, amazing vibes, sunset-viewing Qurio rooftop restaurant, glamorous beachfront swimming pool and brand-new family beach houses. Furthermore, MHV has recently acquired Porto Paros, a property that will undergo an extensive renovation ahead of its grand reopening, adding one more luxurious resort to the group’s carefully selected collection in the East Mediterranean.

A most notable fact, MHV – Mediterranean Hospitality Venture is a group transforming its aspirations into reality with tremendous investments, always in the best interest of our country and its people, while it never ceases to seek for new opportunities.

Through its visionary developments and state-of-the-art real estate projects, the group is playing a key role in shaping the architectural, constructional, cultural and social future of Cyprus, a future as bright and as promising as the dreams of its local and international community.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC

11 Giannou Kranidioti Street, 4534 Pyrgos, Limassol | PO Box 56560, 3308 Limassol

T: +357 2584 2900 | E: [email protected]

mhvgroup.com

LinkedIn