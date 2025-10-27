Monday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny across most of the island, with increased cloud cover in parts during periods of the day.

Temperatures will rise to 27 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 25 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Through the rest of the week, the skies will be mostly clear, though tempered by sporadic cloud cover, while temperatures are expected to remain stable.