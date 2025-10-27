Two teenage males, aged 18 years old and 17 years old, were hospitalised in Paphos on Sunday evening after the car in which they were travelling collided with a row of trees and overturned, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 11.30pm in Polis Chrysochous, with the police saying that the car “veered off course” before hitting a row of trees off the left-hand side of the road, before careering back across the road, hitting a tree off the right-hand side of the road, and overturning.

The 18-year-old was thrown out of the vehicle during the incident, while the 17-year-old remained trapped inside, with the fire brigade later extricating him from it.

Both were taken to the Paphos general hospital, where they remain and are undergoing treatment.

The police are attempting to discern which of the two was driving the car at the time, with a wider investigation into the matter ongoing.