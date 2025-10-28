The final distribution of parliamentary seats and the official date for the 2026 parliamentary elections are expected to be confirmed with the submission of a new bill, House President Annita Demetriou said on Tuesday.

Asked whether the election date could be moved due to major events in Athens, such as the EuroLeague Final Four and an Iron Maiden concert, she said the decision would be finalised after the bill is tabled.

However, she added that “for now, nothing different is being considered” regarding the timing.

“Whatever the date, we must be fully ready and ensure that the House is properly prepared to welcome the outcome of the citizens and democracy,” she said.

The bill is currently under review by the law office and is expected to be submitted to parliament in the coming days.

Last week Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou confirmed that one parliamentary seat would be transferred from Nicosia to Paphos following a redistribution based on voter numbers.

Ioannou told CyBC that the interior ministry has prepared a bill to adjust seat allocations according to the number of registered voters in each district.

The change follows a decline in registered voters in Nicosia, partly due to the removal of 1,260 deceased voters, while new registrations remained below 500.

As a result, Nicosia will lose one seat, falling from 20 to 19, while Paphos will gain a fifth.

There are a total of 56 seats in the Cyprus House of Representatives.