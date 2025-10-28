Eurobank’s board of directors has called shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting on December 3, 2025, to approve the merger of Eurobank S.A. with Eurobank Holdings S.A. through absorption of the latter.

The meeting will be held in hybrid form, allowing both in-person participation at the Conference Centre in Nea Ionia and remote attendance via teleconference.

If quorum is not achieved, a repeat meeting is scheduled for December 11, 2025, also in hybrid mode.

The planned merger is part of a strategic “reverse hive-down”, aimed at reducing administrative and accounting costs, simplifying the legal structure, and streamlining supervisory compliance following the resolution of legacy non-performing loan issues.

As part of the process, Eurobank Holdings announced a temporary suspension of its share buyback programme, which will resume once the merger is finalised.

Between October 20 and October 21, 2025, Eurobank Holdings repurchased 879,000 of its own shares traded on the Athens Stock Exchange, at an average acquisition price of €3.4156 per share, for a total cost of €3,002,347.79.

Following these transactions, Eurobank Holdings confirmed that as of October 21, 2025, it holds 54,228,394 own shares, representing 1.4749 per cent of its paid-up share capital.

The buyback programme was suspended on that date and will continue under Eurobank S.A. after the completion of the merger and the listing of the merged entity’s shares on the Athens Stock Exchange, expected in mid-December 2025.

The total cost of the ongoing buyback will not exceed €122,919,881.27, representing the remaining authorised amount, with an end date of April 29, 2026.

All treasury shares held by Eurobank Holdings will be cancelled upon completion of the merger.

The continuation of the buyback programme is subject to approval by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Eurobank’s board stated that the merger will proceed under Articles 6–21, 30–34, and 140 of Law 4601/2019, Article 16 of Law 2515/1997, and relevant provisions of Law 4548/2018, with appointed representatives authorised to sign before a notary and carry out all necessary steps for completion.