A 41 and a 20 year-old man were on Monday arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case of arson at a Paphos parking lot, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a fire broke out in a parked company car in the Paphos district in the early hours at around 4.20 am on Monday morning.

The fire caused damage to the vehicles front and was eventually extinguished by the 36-year-old owner of the company.

Examinations carried out by the police and fire department at the scene later determined that the fire had been started deliberately, providing evidence against the two suspects.

The two were arrested pursuant to a court warrant on Monday. Investigations into the case are ongoing.