Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Monday called for more frequent and more local discussions to be held regarding the Cyprus problem and related confidence-building measures.

He was asked about the prospect of confidence-building measures being discussed at the next enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, which is due to be held next month in New York, during an appearance on the north’s public broadcaster BRT.

“There is also Nicosia. It does not necessarily have to be New York or Geneva. Some issues do not necessarily have to be addressed at the 5+1 level. Crossing points, for example. After consulting with Turkey, the United Nations, the European Union, and, of course, [President Nikos] Christodoulides, this process needs to be restructured,” he said.

He added that “5+1 conferences” – another name for the enlarged meetings involving Cyprus’ two sides, the UN, and its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom – should happen “every three to four months”, but that the matter of confidence-building measures should be discussed more frequently and on the island.

“I believe this work needs to be more regular and continuous in Nicosia to get the job done,” he said.

Looking ahead to his programme in the coming days, he said he will make his first visit to Ankara as Turkish Cypriot leader either at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, and that he expects to meet Christodoulides in the very near future.

Asked whether that first meeting will be a social affair, he said that is not necessarily the plan.

“My first meeting with the Greek Cypriot leader does not have to be social. Topics could be discussed during the first meeting. We are open to all forms of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

He was also asked to comment on criticism regarding his “preconditions” for a return to negotiations – that the Greek Cypriot side accept political equality, time-limit negotiations, and preserve all past agreements, and that the UN guarantee that embargoes placed on the Turkish Cypriots be lifted if the Greek Cypriot side leaves the negotiating table again.

In response, he said he “cannot understand why” his points are seen as preconditions.

“For example, I do not understand why political equality is considered a precondition. Are you not the ones who say the UN security council resolutions are the basis? Political equality is written into those resolutions. Therefore, we cannot make such a thing a bargaining chip at the negotiating table,” he said.

“It is just like bicommunality or bizonality. It is a basic principle. Therefore, we cannot start haggling over it,” he said.