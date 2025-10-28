A clean-up campaign took place in the Ayia Thekla area, organised by the Famagusta fire brigade as part of the nationwide Let’s Do It Cyprus initiative, Ayia Napa municipality said on Tuesday.

According to the municipality, members of the fire brigade joined the campaign, which was also attended by the deputy mayor of the Sotira municipal district, Antonis Koumis.

Koumis congratulated the fire brigade members for their initiative and highlighted the importance of cooperation among local authorities and organisations to maintain cleanliness and protect the natural environment.

The clean-up was led by the Famagusta fire station chief, Yiannakis Kapillas. He said the campaign formed part of the brigade’s ongoing efforts to raise environmental awareness, prevent fires and improve the appearance of local areas.

Kapillas expressed his appreciation to the Ayia Napa municipality and the Sotira municipal district for their support and cooperation. He also thanked fire brigade personnel for their active contribution to the success of the campaign.

The Let’s Do It Cyprus campaign is held annually across the island, encouraging volunteers and organisations to work together to clean up public spaces and promote environmental responsibility.