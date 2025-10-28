Greece and Cyprus face common international challenges today, but the greatest and most enduring remains the Turkish occupation, Greece’s ambassador to Cyprus Konstantinos Kollias said at the official October 28 ceremony in Nicosia.

Speaking at the ‘Oxi Day’ service at the Apostle Barnabas church in Nicosia, in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides, House president Annita Demetriou, MPs and members of Cyprus’ political and military leadership, Kollias underscored the unity of the two nations.

“Cyprus has the full and unwavering support of Greece in its national cause,” the ambassador said. “In this joint effort, Greece remains your steadfast ally, your sincere and selfless supporter.”

He stressed that “national unity and solidarity have always been and remain, our greatest weapon,” adding that Greece “fully supports the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and the government of the Republic to resume negotiations from the point where they were suspended.”

He called for a “just, sustainable and functional solution” based on UN resolutions, Security Council decisions, and EU principles. “A solution that will free Cyprus from the unacceptable situation of occupation, as well as from the outdated system of guarantees and intervention rights,” he said.

‘Oxi Day’, commemorates Greece’s rejection of Axis forces’ demand to enter its territory on October 28, 1940, during World War II

The ambassador assured that Greece continues to work alongside the Republic of Cyprus toward reunification, “for the benefit of all the island’s lawful residents,” stressing that the common struggle for a settlement “is ongoing and will remain unwavering for as long as the occupation persists.”

Reflecting on the significance of the anniversary, Kollias described October 28 as “a symbol of the unbroken unity and concord of our nation.” The anniversary, he said, “is one of the threads that bind our past with our present.”

“Here today, in the heart of free Nicosia,” the ambassador said, “we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to our common struggle for freedom and justice.”

He also highlighted Cyprus’ significant contribution during World War II, noting that “Greek Cypriots, defying the colonial regime then ruling the island, took to the streets carrying the blue and white flag and singing our national anthem, while more than 20,000 enlisted in the Cyprus regiment.”

Hundreds of Cypriots, he added, lost their lives fighting for freedom and dignity and now rest in 56 military cemeteries across 17 countries – from the Middle East and Greece to the rest of Europe.

“History is always useful,” Kollias concluded. “But it becomes truly valuable when, reflecting on yesterday, it helps illuminate today.”

