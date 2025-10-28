A peaceful protest later on Tuesday will call for increased security measures and the safety of children following Saturday’s alleged unprovoked beating by a group of minors against a child and its father at an Aglandjia gymnasium.

The protest will take place in the old Aglandjia square at 4pm with the aim of sending a message of unity and security.

Meanwhile a meeting will be held on Wednesday between the gymnasium’s parents’ association president Andreas Pierides and the head of the Nicosia police to discuss tightening safety measures.

The protest, organised by citizens’ groups on social media platforms, will demand children are able to live without fear of their safety.

“We live peacefully, and we believe that we can all coexist, with mutual understanding and unity,” read a post.

“We do not wish to take the law into our own hands, we ask the state to ensure the safety of all residents, without discrimination,” it added.

During the gathering, a relevant resolution will be prepared, which those who agree with will be able to sign. The resolution will be later handed over to the government.

On Wednesday, Pierides and the police will discuss ways to increase security and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“The state must take the right measures to restore the sense of security and tranquillity,” Pierides said.

Police told the Cyprus Mail that so far, no arrests have taken place in connection with Saturday’s events, as investigations are ongoing.

At around 9.20pm on Saturday during a school event, a 14-year-old Greek Cypriot student was beaten up by another minor who did not attend the school.

The 14-year-old’s father was called to the scene, while the perpetrator notified a group of six more people who afterwards beat up his father.