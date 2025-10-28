Two people, a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday and Monday respectively, in connection to a robbery which was committed on September 29, after evidence emerged against them, police said on Tuesday,

The incident took place at the apartment of a 44-year-old woman in Nicosia in late September.

The resident reported that she heard a knock on the door, and after opening it, an unknown man in sunglasses and a hat entered.

Reportedly, the man was holding a knife and after beating and threatening the resident, he stole a box containing multiple jewellery pieces and a large amount of money in banknotes.

The total amount stolen is estimated at €22.000.

The man afterwards fled the scene in a vehicle that was waiting for him, in which two other people were travelling.