With an aim to expedite justice on taxation cases, the House legal committee on Wednesday discussed legislative initiatives, particularly the deadlines for appeals.

Disy MP Fotini Tsiridou, who proposed the three bills for setting a maximum of six months for the examination of an appeal by the tax tribunal, said that in view of the tax reform the government was about to embark on, it was necessary to adjudicate tax dispute cases faster, both for reasons of public interest and to protect the rights of individuals.

Finance ministry representatives at the meeting agreed with expediting justice, as long as the deadlines were realistic.

On the other hand, justice ministry representatives requested statistical data on the number of cases still pending.

Also in favour were representatives of the tax tribunal, who requested data in order to evaluate the deadlines. They also cited understaffing and the absence of digitalisation as hindrances to their work.

Tax commissioner Soteris Markides said an independent unit had been set up at the tax department to examine appeals and proposed the establishment of a specialised court for tax issues.

Representatives of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Bar Association agreed in principle with the proposals.

Speaking after the meeting, Trisidou said she was happy her proposed legislation had been well received.

She explained that expediting justice in tax cases was crucial to the smooth functioning of the state and the timely collection of tax revenue.