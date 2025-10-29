President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday he was ready to meet new Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman as soon as possible, with the latter replying he would be getting back to him shortly to set a date, according to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

Letymbiotis said Christodoulides made a telephone call to Erhurman as a follow up of “an initiative by the president of the Republic” following the October 19 elections in the north.

In a post on X, Letymbiotis said Christodoulides congratulated Erhurman and reiterated his will to continue to contribute towards UN efforts for the resumption of talks to solve the Cyprus problem.

According to Letymbiotis, Erhurman said he would contact the president soon to set a meeting.