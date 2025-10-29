Authorities seized large quantities of untaxed tobacco at the Ayios Dometios crossing on Sunday, customs officers announced on Wednesday.

Officers found 15 boxes of 200 cigarettes, two boxes of 200 heated cigarettes, five packs of 20 heated cigarettes, and 1.4 kg of rolling tobacco.

In the first case, police stopped a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old woman known to customs authorities. They discovered a significant amount of tobacco products indicating unpaid customs duty.

A second vehicle, driven by a 63-year-old man during a routine check around midnight the same day was found to contain 18 boxes of 200 cigarettes, 13 boxes of 200 heated cigarettes, 12 packages of 250 grams of rolling tobacco, and 425 grams of pipe tobacco, also appearing untaxed.

All tobacco was confiscated.

Both drivers were briefly detained but released after agreeing to out-of-court settlements.

The woman was fined €2,500 and the man €3,000, with an additional €500 fee each to reclaim their vehicles.