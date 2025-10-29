As Larnaca continues to unravel the Lines and Traces of this year’s Biennale, its artists present a diverse variety of parallel events that bring art and the process of creation closer to the public. Once again, this week holds events for all.

On Friday, the Athienou Cultural Centre invites children aged six to 11 to witness a unique performance, The Story of Charis Cola, which links the creation of Charis Cola, the first cola beverage in Cyprus, with the traditional art of shadow theatre.

Playing with light and shadow, this beloved storytelling event celebrates shadow theatre as a central Cypriot historical art form to bring stories to life. In this case, it also becomes a metaphorical tool, blending tradition with modern entrepreneurship as Charis Cola’s creation is presented as an entrepreneurial breakthrough, where cultural heritage meets contemporary invention. Held in Greek and for free, the event will start at 6.30pm.

Kickstarting the weekend’s activities is The Art of Together, a creative educational programme for children which on Saturday morning hosts its third workshop. This time it takes place at the Larnaca Historic Archive Museum and will show children alternative ways to express emotions through colour, movement, sound and symbols under the guidance of educator Theodora Andreou. Through collaborative activities, they create their own secret writing, fostering creativity, teamwork, and a sense of community.

The next workshops will take place at even more Larnaca locations on each Saturday morning of the Biennale, concluding with a collective artistic installation at the Municipal Market of Larnaca.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tracing Stass performance-walk pays tribute to the iconic and internationally recognised Cypriot artist and educator Stass Paraskos, who was born in Anaphotia, west of Larnaca. Artists Emilios Koutsoftides and Simon Pruciak will walk in the artist’s footsteps from his childhood surroundings and the landscapes that inspired his work. The artists will broadcast this walk from Anaphotia and project it in Larnaca, allowing the audience to follow it in real time.

Each stop will feature pre-recorded reflections from childhood friends, family, colleagues and art professionals. The walk concludes when Koutsoftides and Pruciak encounter a video installation featuring a short interview with Stass. Through this broadcast performance, the artists create an allegorical window connecting Stass’ memory, his paintings and the village of Anaphotia. Passersby can catch the live transmission at 3pm at Youth Makerspace Larnaca this Saturday.

The participatory performance Ichnilat(r)is by Ex-Piercing Arts will follow with two performances this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, it will transform the underground parking lot of an under-construction hotel into a place of search, conflict and revelation. The performance composes an interactive journey through the triad of movement, speech and space, where experience invites the viewer to become a participant. More performances will follow on November 8and 9.

Ending the week is an event that places the spotlight on child artists. The Open Art Schools return to Larnaca Biennale for one afternoon on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm, exploring this year’s theme Along Lines and Traces through the eyes of children. Six art schools across Larnaca will open their doors to showcase the creative works and processes of their students. Participating are TIME Private Institute, ARTokouto The Workshop, Art School Ptochopoulos, Three Dots Art Lab, Be creARTive and Spyra Art studio.

Meanwhile, the main exhibition Along Lines and Traces of Larnaca Biennale 2025 is open to the public at 13 indoor and outdoor locations. Visitors can also download the ArtVolt Application to scan and discover the artworks. As for next week? Two workshops, two performances and over 100 artworks await to be experienced.

4th Larnaca Biennale

Bi-annual multi-week exhibition fair celebrating arts and culture with showcases and parallel events. Until November 28. Larnaca. www.biennalelarnaca.com