Alma party has announced its first ten candidates for the 2026 parliamentary elections at the party’s offices in Nicosia.

Party leader Odysseas Michaelides presented the candidates and outlined Alma’s main goal: the creation of a state governed by the rule of law in which the public can feel proud. At the event, Michaelides spoke about “the need for institutional reform and a state that works for its people”.

The candidates include Michaelides himself, Androula Kaminara, a former representative of the European commission in Cyprus and former EU ambassador, Michalis Paraskevas, a lawyer and activist, and Stavria Panayides, who holds a PhD in molecular biology. Yioula Pitsiali and Panayiotis Evangelides, both members of Alma’s transitional executive secretariat, were also named. Vasilis Mavros, who ran for mayor of Famagusta in the last municipal elections, now lives in London, while Petros Zarounas, an international relations expert, is based in Larnaca were also named.

Businessman Marios Neophytou from Paphos and Marios Stylianou complete the list. For now, Alma has not announced any candidates for Limassol or Kyrenia, with further announcements expected in the coming months.

Alma was formally launched in May by Odysseas Michaelides, who previously served as auditor‑general of the republic of Cyprus from 2014 until September 2024. Michaelides said the party was founded in response to what he described as obstacles to progress within the existing political system and called for a reset of institutions to establish a state that works for the public benefit.

On the Cyprus problem, Alma supports a federal solution in line with UN resolutions, provided it is functional, respects EU law, and maintains territorial integrity and citizenship rights.

With its candidate slate announced, Alma is signalling a full-scale entry into the 2026 parliamentary elections.