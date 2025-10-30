BlueMed cable strengthens Cyprus’ role as digital hub

Telecommunications provider Cyta on Thursday announced the successful landing of the BlueMed submarine cable at its Yeroskipos landing station.

This marks “another decisive step in strengthening the country’s international connectivity”, Cyta stated.

The BlueMed project, developed by Italian telecommunications provider Sparkle in collaboration with Google and other global partners, forms part of a wider submarine cable system linking Italy with the Mediterranean, the Near East, and India.

The system delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, supporting faster and more reliable data exchange across three continents.

The landing of BlueMed in Cyprus, led by Cyta, further reinforces the island’s role as a strategic telecommunications hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

It provides direct connections with Greece, Italy, and other Mediterranean countries, while broadening opportunities for the growth of Cyprus’ digital ecosystem and investment in data infrastructure.

George Metzakis, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyta, said the development represents a key milestone for the organisation and the country’s technological future.

“The arrival of BlueMed in Cyprus is a decisive step in our mission to strengthen the island’s international connectivity, attracting new investments and development opportunities,” he said.

On his part, Chief Technology Officer George Malikides emphasised the project’s long-term benefits for Cyprus’ regional role and digital transformation.

“Cyta’s connection to BlueMed further enhances the island’s digital ecosystem and consolidates Cyprus’ role as a key connectivity hub in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.