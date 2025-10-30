Limassol port operator DP World Limassol on Thursday reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting women’s health and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention and early detection through a donation to Europa Donna Cyprus.

“Each October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a global call to action to promote early detection, raise awareness, and support those battling breast cancer,” the company said in an announcement.

“Through this initiative, DP World Limassol demonstrates its dedication to boosting community well-being and advancing causes that empower individuals and families across Cyprus,” it added.

Company CEO Simon Pitout said the contribution reflects the organisation’s long-standing belief in social responsibility and the power of collective action.

“At DP World Limassol, we believe in the power of giving and are committed to making a meaningful and positive impact in our community,” he said.

“By supporting Europa Donna during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we stand united with those affected by cancer and help promote the importance of early detection, education, and support,” he added.

What is more, Pitout praised Europa Donna Cyprus for its continued efforts to support women and families across the island.

“Europa Donna plays a vital role in empowering patients, increasing awareness, and advocating for better care, and we are proud to contribute to their impactful work,” he said.

Globally, DP World operates across six continents with a workforce of more than 100,000 employees, delivering integrated supply chain solutions that connect businesses from ports and terminals to logistics, technology, and marine services.

In Europe alone, the group employs over 25,000 people in more than 250 locations across 30 countries, including Cyprus, providing access to 10 deep-sea terminals, 14 inland terminals, 150 warehouses, and 90 feedering and short-sea network locations.