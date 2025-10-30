Euphyia-Tech and EasyLiving establish smart building collaboration

Euphyia-Tech has announced a strategic collaboration with EasyLiving to evaluate and enhance the smart readiness, energy performance, and sustainability features of EasyLiving’s residential buildings in line with evolving European Union sustainability directives.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in the advancement of smart, energy-efficient buildings in Cyprus and the rest of Europe,” said Paris Fokaides, CEO of Euphyia-Tech.

“By working with EasyLiving, we are helping accelerate the transition toward sustainable, technology-enhanced living environments that meet both today’s regulatory expectations and tomorrow’s innovation standards,” he added.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding and establishes a framework for joint action on building performance and smart readiness assessments.

Under the collaboration, Euphyia-Tech will provide comprehensive assessments of EasyLiving’s property portfolio through its Smart Ready Go SaaS platform, supported by the company’s consultancy team.

“The integrated approach allows us to identify opportunities for digital optimisation, energy savings, and measurable improvements in environmental performance,” the company added.

Euphyia-Tech is responsible for delivering consultancy services, producing assessment reports, and offering actionable guidance.

EasyLiving, in turn, will provide the technical access needed to building data and support the public communication of the initiative.

By combining Euphyia-Tech’s expertise in smart building innovation with EasyLiving’s expanding presence in property development, the collaboration represents a forward-looking step in advancing climate-neutral, data-enabled buildings.

The partnership also demonstrates how smart assessment methodologies can contribute to the early-stage transformation of real estate portfolios.

Euphyia-Tech, headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus, specialises in building performance diagnostics, smart readiness evaluations, and sustainability advisory services aligned with EU regulatory frameworks.

The consultancy supports organisations in accelerating digital transformation and environmental innovation in the built environment.