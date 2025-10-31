The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) announced this week that it is conducting a survey into the future of digital networks and infrastructure in Cyprus.

The initiative comes ahead of a key meeting scheduled for November 19, 2025, with a delegation from Connect Europe here in Cyprus.

The chamber stressed that “the issue of digital connectivity and infrastructure is far from being a purely technical matter or one that is restricted to specialised bodies”.

Instead, the chamber explained, “it is horizontal and affects all businesses, regardless of their size or sector, due to its influence on daily operations, competitiveness, market access, and data security“.

The primary objective of the survey is the recording of the opinions and proposals from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) regarding the current developments in digital policy.

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to incorporate their contribution towards the formation of a sustainable, resilient, and competitive digital ecosystem in both Cyprus and across Europe more broadly.

The chamber also highlighted that “the views and experiences of businesses are valuable for the simplification of the regulatory framework in the telecommunications sector”.

Keve also underlined the importance of the feedback for the enhancement of the security and resilience of digital infrastructures, as well as for the information and empowerment of SMEs.

Moreover, the chamber emphasised the critical nature of participation, stating that Cypriot businesses’ contribution is “decisive for the formation of policies and programmes that respond to the real needs of the market and businesses, at both the national and European levels”.

In addition, the chamber said that the questionnaire is brief and does not require more than 5 minutes for its completion.

The deadline for submitting the survey is Friday, November 14, 2025.