House energy committee chairman Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis will represent Cyprus at the Interparliamentary Conference on “Towards a Safer and More Innovative Digital Europe: Delivering on the DSA’s Promises for Citizens and Markets”.

The event will take place on November 3 and 4 in Billund, Denmark.

According to a statement by the House of Representatives, the conference is organised within the framework of the Danish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

It forms part of its parliamentary dimension, which brings together representatives of national parliaments and the European Parliament to discuss Europe’s digital future.

The meeting will focus on the implementation of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a landmark regulation that establishes a safer and more transparent online environment.

It introduces new obligations for large online platforms and search engines, greater accountability in addressing illegal content, and enhanced safeguards for minors and consumers.

According to the draft programme published by the Danish Parliament, the event will open with remarks by Folketinget Speaker Soren Gade and Digitalisation and IT Committee Chair Lisbeth Bech-Nielsen.

The first session, entitled “Taking Stock of the DSA: Protecting Users or Falling Short?”, will feature European Parliament Vice-President Christel Schaldemose, Norwegian Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance Karianne Oldernes Tung, and Prabhat Agarwal, Director for Online Platforms at the European Commission’s DG CNECT.

A second session, “Regulate or Innovate? Europe’s Path to Digital Sovereignty and Competitiveness,” will include Danish Minister for Digital Affairs Caroline Stage Olsen and Mistral AI Chief Technology Officer Timothée Lacroix.

Discussions will explore how the EU can ensure that strong regulatory frameworks support, rather than hinder, digital innovation and competitiveness across member states.

The conference will also include a visit to the LEGO Campus in Billund on the eve of the event, followed by a dinner hosted by Bech-Nielsen for participating delegations.