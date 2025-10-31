The foreign ministry on Friday called on Cypriot citizens who are in Tanzania or who intend to travel to the east African country to exercise caution as civil unrest broke out in the aftermath of a disputed general election.

It said that “taking into account the security situation in Tanzania”, it “recommends that Cypriot citizens be particularly cautious due to the ongoing unrest and the imposition of a curfew in the country”.

“In addition, Cypriot citizens in the country are advised to avoid all gatherings and demonstrations, to remain vigilant, and to follow the instructions of the local authorities,” it said.

It added that it recommends that Cypriots in Tanzania “closely monitor developments and information from international and local media” and “avoid unnecessary travel”.

Additionally, Cypriots in Tanzania are advised to register their presence on the country’s Connect2CY online platform.

Protests had broken out in the country’s capital, Dar es Salaam, during the election on Wednesday, with Deutsche Welle reporting that “demonstrators were enraged by the exclusion of the main opposition candidates [from] the presidential race and what they say is the increasing repression of government critics”.

In response, the Tanzanian police declared a curfew and the government deployed the military on the streets, while internet disruptions were also reported.

The protests came about after opposition party Chadema leader Tundu Lissu was put on trial for treason, and the party refused to sign the country’s electoral code of conduct, demanding reforms.

Meanwhile, fellow presidential candidate Othman Masoud, of opposition party Act-Wazalendo, was also barred from running.

Members of the European parliament condemned the Tanzanian government’s actions.

The parliament’s foreign affairs committee chairman David McAllister, of Germany’s Christian Democrats, human rights sub-committee chairman Mounir Satouri, of France’s Les Ecologistes, and delegation for relations with the Pan-African parliament chairwoman Merja Kyllonen, of Finland’s Vasemmistoliitto penned a joint statement deploring the events

“As Tanzanians went to the polls today, the international community watched with deep concern. What should have been a celebration of democracy, instead unfolded in an atmosphere of repression, intimidation, and fear. These elections cannot be regarded as free and fair. The fraud did not begin at the ballot box – it has been unfolding for months,” they wrote.

They added that “opposition leaders have been harassed and arrested, their parties have been excluded, and the civic space has been systematically dismantled”.

“No election can be credible when the main opposition is silenced, when freedom of assembly and expression are denied, and when independent media are intimidated and censored. Reports of irregularities, obstruction of observers and targeted violence against critical voices have further eroded the integrity of this electoral process,” they wrote.

“We urge all democratic partners to stand firm in the defence of democracy and human rights. Silence is not neutrality – it is complicity.”

The Christian Democrats belong to the European People’s party, the same European grouping as Disy, Les Ecologistes belong to the Greens/EFA group, the same European grouping as Cyprus’ Green Party, and Vasemmistoliitto belongs to The Left, the same European grouping as Akel.