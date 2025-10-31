For a vegan sweet tooth

Apple and Raisin Bake

3 red apples, peeled and sliced

2 cups of vegan granola

1 cup of wholegrain oats

1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed (optional)

1 cup of raisins

2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of iodized salt

2 tablespoons of agave syrup

1/2 cup of coconut milk

Cover base of Pyrex with apples

Add salt and some cinnamon

In a separate bowl, mix all other ingredients and then layer the mixture on top of the apple base

Bake at 180C for 25 minutes

Enjoy warm on its own or with vegan ice cream or custard

Raw Peanut Butter and Date Chocolate Cups

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

2 tablespoons of coconut flour

1 tablespoon of date syrup

2 Medjool dates cut into small pieces

Approximately 10 peanuts, halved or crushed (optional)

200g of vegan dark chocolate, melted

After dark chocolate is melted, put just just half the amount into 11-12 paper or reusable cupcake moulds. Put in freezer for five minutes or fridge for ten.

Then mix first three ingredients together

Roll into small balls and put on top of the solid chocolate base. Then flatten slightly.

Add dates into the centre and some crushed or halved peanuts if you want.

Pour remaining chocolate over each cup as evenly as possible.

Put back in fridge for ten minutes (or less if you can’t wait!)

Serve and enjoy. They won’t last the day

Chocolate Gluten Free Muffins

3 small overripe bananas, mashed

1/4 cup of barista almond milk

3 drops of vanilla extract

1/3 cup of vegan chocolate chips

1 and 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 cup of cocoa powder

1/8 teaspoon of sea salt

1/4 cup of coconut sugar (or 3 tablespoons of agave syrup)

Mix all ingredients together making sure the dry ingredients are mixed evenly

Put into 8 cup cake moulds

Bake at 180C for 20 minutes

Options:

Add chocolate icing sugar and vegan sprinkles

We made our chocolate icing sugar using very little chocolate soya milk, 2 parts icing sugar and 1 part cocoa powder

