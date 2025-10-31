Police and the game and fauna service have confiscated several poached animals, including the head of a wild mouflon, during coordinated searches in homes, premises and vehicles across the Morphou district and Limassol province, the police said on Friday.

Police stated the operations were carried out as part of efforts to combat illegal hunting. During the searches, officers discovered and seized freshly killed and frozen hares, partridges, ducks, a large number of dead wild birds and one live hare.

Authorities also found a mouflon head, 29kg of frozen meat, bird traps, lime sticks and other items believed to be linked to poaching activities.

In addition, six hunting guns and several cartridges were recovered and taken in as evidence, along with the other seized items.

Police said investigations are continuing in cooperation with the game and fauna service to determine the full extent of the offences and identify those responsible.