Various foreign ministers will meet on Monday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and next steps there, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday, adding that Turkey was concerned over whether the ceasefire will continue.
Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Fidan said the meeting would include foreign ministers who met US President Donald Trump in New York in September, adding that talks were continuing on forming a Gaza task force and stabilisation force.
