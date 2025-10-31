The United Nations Security Council on Friday said genuine autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty “could constitute a most feasible solution” to the 50-year-long conflict.

The U.N. Security Council called for the parties to engage in negotiations based on an autonomy plan first presented by Morocco to the United Nations in 2007. Morocco considers the territory as its own and is pitted against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks an independent state.

Russia, China and Pakistan abstained, while Algeria did not vote. The remaining 11 council members voted in favor of the resolution, which also renewed for one year the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Western Sahara, known as MINURSO.