Cyprus has deployed a ten-member team and its police patrol boat Kantara to participate in a Frontex-led maritime operation in Greece, aimed at protecting the European Union’s external sea borders, police said on Saturday.

The patrol boat arrived at the port of Rhodes on Tuesday and immediately began operational duties.

The mission, which will last one month, focuses on daily sea patrols, preventing illegal migration and other cross-border criminal activities, and rescuing people at sea when necessary.

Cyprus is participating in this operation for the second time.

Frontex, the EU agency for border and coast guard management, is coordinating the broader mission, named ‘Greece 2025,’ which involves multiple international teams working alongside Greek authorities.

The Cypriot team is fully trained and experienced in maritime operations.

Their participation contributes directly to the protection of the EU’s external sea borders.