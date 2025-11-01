The bicommunal technical committee on youth and the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin have spent the last two days exploring ideas in Amman, Jordan, the United Nations said on Saturday.

The committee brings together young people from both sides of the island to build trust.

The event is supported by the Swedish Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) and forms part of UN efforts to encourage dialogue and cooperation between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.

The committee’s work focuses on practical ways to strengthen understanding through youth initiatives, education, and cultural exchange.

Holguin’s visit to Jordan comes amid ongoing diplomatic preparations for her next mission to Cyprus, which is now expected to take place in early December.

The change follows remarks by newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, who said he is in contact with Holguin and expects to meet her on December 5.

Her trip to Cyprus had originally been scheduled between November 3 and 11 as part of efforts to prepare a new informal, expanded conference on the Cyprus issue.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres had previously stated that such a conference would take place before the end of the year.

However, diplomatic sources now suggest that the meeting is likely to occur in early 2026, following fresh consultations between the parties.