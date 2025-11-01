The government has begun testing a new system to detect and disable illegal mobile phones in the central prisons, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday.

The move marks the start of a coordinated effort by the justice ministry to end a problem that has persisted for more than a decade.

According to Letymbiotis, the pilot system will be fully operational by November and completed in early 2026.

It aims to locate and deactivate mobile devices used unlawfully by inmates.

The project, he said, is technically complex and has been developed in cooperation with several state services.

The announcement follows comments by Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, highlighting the longstanding issue of mobile phone use inside the central prisons.

Letymbiotis said the new system represents a decisive step towards resolving a matter that had remained unresolved since 2015.

The illegal use of phones in prisons, he explained, had raised serious security and legal concerns by allowing inmates to communicate with criminal networks outside the facility.

He added that the new measures demonstrate the state’s determination to eliminate “grey areas” and restore full control within the prison system.

A bill amending the prisons law is also expected to be passed soon. The amendment will make the possession or use of mobile phones by prisoners, visitors or staff a criminal offence.

Letymbiotis said the reforms reflect the government’s commitment to law and order, noting that “even the most difficult and longstanding problems can be resolved with planning and persistence.”

According to the justice ministry, the new system will allow them to identify the locations of mobile phones within the prison and track communications with criminal networks outside, improving security and monitoring.

The use of mobile phones by inmates has been traced in more than one recent crime on the island.