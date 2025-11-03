Global Communications Providers’ revenue is expected to reach $5.6 trillion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2 per cent from 2025, according to market intelligence firm Omdia.

“This steady growth is being driven by technology innovation, infrastructure expansion, and strategic investment in 6G and AI,” the report said.

The forecast indicates that while traditional telecom revenue will expand modestly at a 2.7 per cent CAGR, the technology segment, led by hyperscale platforms such as Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft, is expected to grow at a robust 9.4 per cent CAGR.

By 2030, technology platforms are projected to account for 55.9 per cent of total CP revenue.

“Telecom operators are entering a new phase of strategic investment,” Dario Talmesio, Research Director at Omdia, said.

“With 6G on the horizon and AI infrastructure demands accelerating, the connectivity business is shifting from volume-based pricing to value-driven connectivity,” he added.

Omdia forecasts that telecom capital expenditure will reach $395 billion by 2030, reflecting a 3.6 per cent CAGR, while technology capex will surge to $545 billion, corresponding to a 9.3 per cent CAGR.

Investment momentum is expected to shift towards mobile networks from 2028 onward as Tier 1 markets prepare for 6G deployments, the report noted.

Fixed telecom capex is projected to gradually decline due to market saturation.

Meanwhile, AI infrastructure, cloud services, and digital sovereignty policies are driving telecom operators to expand data centres and invest in specialised hardware.

CP capex per person is forecast to increase from $74 in 2024 to $116 in 2030, with CP capex reaching 2.5 per cent of global GDP investment.

Capital intensity in telecom is expected to decline until 2027, then rise due to mobile network upgrades.

Regional leaders in revenue and capex include North America, Oceania and Eastern Asia, and Western Europe, while Central and Southern Asia show the highest growth potential.

Omdia’s forecast is based on a comprehensive model incorporating historical data from 67 countries, local market dynamics, regulatory trends, and technology migration patterns.