The government will continue working for positive developments in the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday, pointing out that the Greek Cypriots were not to blame for any delays in the process.

He added that the only side behaving in an “imperialistic” manner in the region was Turkey and that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could ask any neighbouring country to confirm this.

Invited to comment on Erdogan’s statements, Christodoulides said he had not seen them yet, however he pointed out that “the only one behaving imperialistically in the region, trying to implement a neo-Ottoman approach, is Turkey”.

Earlier on Monday, when speaking about Turkish Cypriots, Erdogan said “they have not abandoned their will to live honourably in their own homeland. They have not questioned their sovereign equality. We are receiving strong signals that a new imperialist game is being constructed in our region, and they are attempting to add Cyprus to the menu”.

Christodoulides said he was ready to meet new Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman at any time and was expecting him to call back to arrange a meeting in the coming days.

The president added that Cyprus holding the EU presidency in the first half of 2026 would not affect efforts to reach a settlement as they were two different matters.

Asked if Erdogan was delaying the process, Christodoulides said he could not speak on behalf of the Turkish president and reiterated the Greek Cypriot side’s readiness to move forward immediately.

“Any delay […] is not something that is caused by our side,” he pointed out.