Cooperation regarding the protection of wild birds and general biodiversity between the EAC and BirdLife is poised to be strengthened following the signing of a mutual agreement on Monday.

“In particular, through this cooperation, EAC and BirdLife Cyprus seek to contribute substantially to the coexistence of energy infrastructure with the preservation of biodiversity,” a relevant statement read.

The agreement outlines joint preventive measures, as well as the monitoring and mitigation of the impact of the electricity grid and seeks to pay particular attention to species that are vulnerable and endangered, including vultures, Bonelli’s eagles and other large birds.

Moreover, the EAC and BirdLife will collaborate on establishing a system to share expertise, pinpoint and implement practical solutions to minimise the impacts of energy infrastructure on birds and promote joint awareness.

The EAC said it recognised its responsibility as the main manager of the energy network, expressing its commitment to an energy transition that respects biodiversity and the environment.

According to BirdLife and EAC, recent research and satellite tracking data from tagged birds of prey have revealed that electrocution and collisions with power lines are the second and third leading causes of death for vultures and Bonelli’s eagles.

BirdLife has repeatedly emphasised the threat posed by EAC’s overhead power lines, which have resulted in the deaths of numerous rare vultures in recent years.

In an effort to boost the declining population in Cyprus, griffon vultures have been transferred to the island from Spain several times.